FEMA provides contacts for storm victims who need to replace lost documents

If you or someone you know lost important documents as the result of the recent severe weather in Oklahoma, below is a list of contacts to help replace those items.

You may need some of those documents to apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA said once you replace the documents, send copies to FEMA by uploading them to your account at DisasterAssistance.gov, mailing them to P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD, 20782-8055 or faxing them to 800-827-8112.

You could also go to a Disaster Recovery Center if one is available in your area.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776.