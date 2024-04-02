First responders looking for woman feared swept away during storms in east Tulsa (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are in east Tulsa searching for a woman who was possibly swept away in a storm drain during Monday night’s storms.

According to Tulsa Fire, a man called the police to report that his girlfriend was swept away by rushing water behind the Walmart near Admiral and Memorial. The man and his girlfriend were sleeping in a drainage area when the storm swept the woman into a storm drain.

Tulsa Fire and Police searched overnight and resumed their search Tuesday morning.

Andy Little with Tulsa Fire said crews are formulating a plan. Crews are out inspecting storm drains, dive teams are on standby and a rescue task force will determine what resources are needed for the search.