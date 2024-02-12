Missing woman with special needs located after a Kasey Alert was issued

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: 40-year-old Katie VaClaw has been found after she walked away from a special needs prom Friday night. Katie’s brother, Tyler Vaclaw says Katie was found at a shelter in Tulsa and the family is working with Volunteers of America to work through the legal process of getting her back. The family says they are extremely grateful for the tremendous response from the community.

The family of 40-year-old Katie VaClaw is searching desperately for her after she disappeared Friday night.

Katie was attending Night to Shine, a prom for people with special needs when she walked away from the event.

Katie has Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes her to always feel hungry. Katie also has developmental disabilities.

Katie’s family says she got upset at the prom when she learned that her long-time caregiver was leaving.

She told her buddy for the night that she had to go to the bathroom, and she never came back.

Her family is concerned not only for her safety but also because she doesn’t have her medication.

Katie’s sister, Stacy Lard says Katie has run off a few times before and they don’t blame the organizers of Night to Shine at all.

Lard says Katie is very resourceful but has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Lard says Katie’s focus will be on getting food and without her medication her condition will worsen.

Katie’s family is asking for prayers and says they believe the power of prayer will bring her home.

Katie is 4 foot 5 inches and weighs about 102 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Katie was last seen wearing a long peach prom dress and a white jacket.

Volunteers of America has been taking care of Katie for about 20 years and they immediately called the police and started looking for her.

Tulsa Police have now issued a Kasey Alert, which alerts the public of a missing and possibly at-risk person.

If you spot Katie, the family asks that you please call 911. You can also call the Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.

©2024 Cox Media Group