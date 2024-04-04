A man upset about his "messed up" haircut threatened to shoot up the barbershop

Muncie shooting: One person was killed and at least 17 others were injured when gunfire erupted at a block party in Muncie, Indiana. (Jason Doly/iStock)

Police in Muncie, Indiana say Davion Hanyard was arrested Tuesday on for felony robbery and intimidation.

According to FOX59, officers investigating the robbery spoke with Hanyard, who said that during a scheduled haircut the barber “messed his hair up.” Hanyard admitted that he got upset with the barber, but let the haircut continue.

Hanyard said that the barber again messed up, causing him to rip off the barber cape and stand up from the chair. He told officers he began arguing with the barber about messing his “line” up.

The barber told Hanyard that the cut was fine, and Hanyard agreed to sit back down and let the barber “at least fix the fade.”

The arguing went back and forth for awhile with Hanyard standing up and then sitting back down.

Police say towards the end of the haircut, Hanyard told the barber, “how about we just fight.”

Court documents say Hanyard then put his hand next to his waist and said “how about I just shoot this place up” and told the barber to “give him all his money.”

Police reviewed surveillance video that they say showed him yelling before the barber pulled out his wallet.

Hanyard then is seen snatching the wallet from the barber and pulling out a $20 bill, according to police.

Officers say “when he started to give the wallet back, [Hanyard] noticed another $20 in the wallet and stole that as well,” and then walked out of the building.”







