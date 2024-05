MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police are searching for 12-year-old Sophia Carlson who was last seen in the area of K Street and Broadway Street.

Carlson is approximately 5-feet tall and 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown at 918-680-3115. If afterhours, you are asked to call 911.