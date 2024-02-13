Owasso Police search for suspect from police chase that caused school lockout

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for the suspect from a police chase that resulted in the lockout of an elementary school on Friday.

Owasso Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Mekhi Montez Morrison.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., an Owasso Police Officer conducted a traffic stop where the vehicle stopped at a parts store near 86th and Garnett.

Police said the officer noticed the driver reaching under the seat of the vehicle, and found a loaded hand gun under the seat when the driver was out of the vehicle.

The handgun appeared to have been modified to be fully automatic with a 50-round magazine, police said.

The suspect ran toward Main Street from Garnett Road, and a police chase ensued Police said the suspect ran through multiple businesses, a church parking lot, and into an apartment complex where the officer lost sight of him.

Police said a resident of the apartment complex said he saw the suspect jump the back fence that leads to a daycare, Ator Elementary, the Owasso 7th Grade Center, and the OPS Admin Building.

Police said school was ending at Ator Elementary and parents were there to pick up their kids when officers immediately placed the school on lockout, so the kids had to stay inside.

“He runs off and the officer chases him. Unfortunately the suspect runs to an apartment complex that leads to multiple schools so those schools went on lockdown immediately,” said Owasso Police Lieutenant Nick Boatman.

While officers were searching the area, police said another resident from the apartment complex near the school showed video of the suspect being picked up by another person in a gray vehicle.

“Since there was evidence the suspect had left the area, the school was released and parents were then able to pick up their children,” Owasso Police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Morrison is asked to call the Owasso Tip Line at 918-272-COPS(2677). You can remain anonymous.

“We know who he is and we are eventually going to get him,” Boatman said.