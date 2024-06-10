Police say 1 man is dead after north Tulsa shooting

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa that left one man dead.

Multiple police units and firetrucks were on the scene near Pine and Yale, where a man was shot Saturday morning. Police say the victim and another man got into an altercation which led to the victim being shot in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMSA where he was pronounced dead. One man in handcuffs was taken away from the scene.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins with the Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit said police are still investigating what led up to the shooting but they don’t believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

“It doesn’t sound like it, it sounds like the victim was just in the neighborhood with another person who we still need to find, and an altercation started” Watkins said. “This sort of thing could happen anywhere, anytime.”

