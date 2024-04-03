Results come in for April 2 election

Polls closed at 7:00 p.m. for today’s Special Elections in Green Country.

Among the big races were school board seats at Tulsa, Union, and Owasso Public Schools.

In Bartlesville, voters considered ten amendments to the city charter.

In Grove, voters were asked to approve the largest school bond in district history.

Tulsa Public Schools

Calvin Moniz was elected to District 2, beating Kandee Washington.

Incumbent John Croisant was reelected in District 5, beating Teresa Pena.

Sarah Smith was elected to District 6, beating Maria Seidler.

Union Public Schools

Incumbent Stacey Roemerman was reelected to District 4, beating Anthony Jones.

Owasso Public Schools

Incumbent Brent England was reelected in District 4, beating Brandon Shreffler.

Bartlesville

Voters decided on changes to the Bartlesville charter. The City said several questions would have just changed language that is no longer valid, but several questions would have changed how elections are held, City Council recall procedures, and how materials are purchased.

The proposition that would have had City Council elections held every April with councilors serving three-year terms, as opposed to two-year terms, did not pass.

The proposition changing recall provisions did not pass. It would have required signatures for a recall election to be collected within 180 days of filing of the petition and would have allowed the city clerk 30 days to determine whether the petition was prepared and circulated correctly and if the required number of electors had signed the petition. It would also would have not allowed recalls to be filed against officers during the first or last four months of their term.

The proposition that would have allowed the City to enter certain contracts and make certain purchases in accordance with a proposed City Council ordinance, rather than requiring the Mayor’s signature for all contracts and purchases, did not pass.

Grove Public Schools

A $129 million school bond did not pass. The bond would have gone to building a new junior high, adding new storm shelters to the elementary schools and making critical repairs to several existing facilities.

For all election results, click here.

Results are unofficial until they are certified by the appropriate election board.