Second suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in east Tulsa

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — A second suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting near 31st and Mingo last November.

Kelvin Ronald Boelen was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail on Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Boelen was arrested after a short manhunt. He had a warrant out of Tulsa County for first-degree murder.

“The way it was explained to me is that it was almost like, if you have ever been pheasant hunting, you push the pheasant in a group and another group into a trap. That’s what they essentially did, got him into custody without too much of an issue,” Tulsa Police Lead Homicide Detective Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said.

Watkins said the fugitive warrants unit figured out he was in Lincoln and was found in Chandler near 1030 Road just east of Highway 102.

“One of our warrant detectives was working with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, called and gave them some information,” Watkins said.

Last November, Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near 31st and Mingo and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Mikaleb Fitzgerald-White, died on the way to the hospital.

Police said Detectives learned through their investigation Fitzgerald was with a woman at a strip mall in the same area where they encountered two male suspects.

The two males later met up with Fitzgerald and the woman again and attempted to rob them, shooting Fitzgerald in the process.

“During the course of that drug deal the suspects attempted to rob him and ended up shooting and killing him,” Watkins said.

Detectives identified 24-year-old Deandre Marsalis as the suspected shooter. He was taken into custody and arrested for first-degree murder.

Deandre Marsalis (Tulsa County Jail)



