Several juveniles rescued from Arkansas River

For a second day in a row, Tulsa firefighters had to rescue people from a local body of water.

Wednesday two fishermen got stuck in a reservoir just before noon near 21st and County Line Road and needed help from firefighters.

Firefighters were called out again just before noon on Thursday for four juveniles who were stuck in the Arkansas River near I-44.

“It was clear that they were struggling to get out of the river,” said TFD Public Information Officer Andy Little. “They were clasping hands and moving together as a group, which was good, trying to get out of there.”

Little says not only is being in the river dangerous, it is also illegal.

None of the juveniles were hurt, but they could be slapped with a citation.