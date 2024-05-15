Storm chances return Wednesday night

National Weather Service Outlook | 5/15/24

By Skyler Cooper

After some scattered rain and thunder Wednesday morning, the Tulsa area could see more storms late in the day or early Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Tulsa’s best chance for strong to severe storms comes after 7pm Wednesday. Forecasters said there’s a higher risk for areas west of Tulsa.

Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats, but there is a limited tornado threat with this system, forecasters said. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding is possible as well.

The KRMG StormCenter team is standing by ready to activate at a moment’s notice.

Listen live on 102.3 FM, AM 740, here on KRMG.com or the KRMG app.

Download the KRMG app to get severe weather alerts on your phone or tablet.

