Study indicates November is a busy month for perspective parents

Emory Johns Creek Hospital first baby born in 2024 At Emory Johns Creek Hospital, baby girl Aubrey made her debut at 11:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Parents Madison and Alex says Aubrey arrived right on time. She weighed 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. (Emory Hospital)

A new study reveals the most and least common months to conceive in Oklahoma.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and analyzed by AgeCalculator.com indicates November is Oklahoma’s most common conception month, followed by March and October.

November took the top spot with 4,688 children born nine months later in August.

Why November?

Perhaps because of two federal holidays, Thanksgiving and Veterans Day, providing people with more free time to spend with their partners.

The study analyzed CDC data on the number of live births for all US states in each month of 2022, assuming nine months between conception and birth.

May is the rarest conception month in Oklahoma.



