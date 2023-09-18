Nashville notes: Jo Dee Messina's Christian duet + Tanner Adell's "Luke Combs"

Jo Dee Messina has teamed up with Christian artist Ben Fuller on his new song, "He Got a Hold of Me." Jo Dee and Ben co-wrote the track with Ethan Hulse and David Spencer. The inspiring number is the latest preview of Ben's forthcoming album, which is available for presave now.

Country up-and-comer Tanner Adell has released "Luke Combs," a track titled after and inspired by the namesake superstar. "The way Luke Combs writes love songs is how I want a song written about me one day," shares Tanner. "That was the inspiration behind my 'Luke Combs' song. I hope it connects with all the girls who maybe don't see themselves in traditional Country love songs today, but love to dream about the love they heard on the radio growing up."

Travis Tritt's debut faith album, Country Gospel, has arrived. The Dave Cobb-produced 10-track project also features a cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Why Me." You can check out Country Gospel now wherever you listen to music.

