Nashville notes: Dalton Dover covers Vince Gill + Alabama, Kenny Chesney's tour news

By Jeremy Chua

Dalton Dover has released his cover of Alabama's "Mountain Music" and teamed with Vince Gill on a duet cover of Vince's "Go Rest High on That Mountain." You can find both tracks on Dalton's Take Me Home: Covers project, out now.

Kenny Chesney has announced that he's taking his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to two additional cities: Boise, Idaho, on July 11, and Phoenix, Arizona, on July 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16.

Tenille Townes is dropping a new song, "As You Are," on February 23. You can hear a preview of it on X, formerly known as Twitter, and presave it now.

