Nate Smith, Megan Moroney and Tigirlily Gold are the ACM's New Artists of the Year

The Academy of Country Music won't hand out most of their trophies until Thursday night when the show streams on Prime Video, live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. But Tuesday evening, the ACMs started the action early, passing out the newcomer honors during the fan party leading up to the big show.

Megan Moroney is the New Female Artist of the Year, on the strength of her breakthrough hit, "Tennessee Orange," as well as the two songs she has climbing the chart now, "I'm Not Pretty" and "Can't Break Up Now" with Old Dominion. She's also the most-nominated female artist heading into the show, with recognition for Female Artist, Song, Visual Media and Music Event of the Year.

Nate Smith takes New Male Artist, just days before he performs on the show with pop star Avril Lavigne.

"@natesmith's WORLD is ON FIRE since he just won ACM New Male Artist of the Year!" he shared on his socials, referencing his recent number one that spent ten weeks at the top.

Sisters Tigirlily Gold took New Duo honors, on the strength of their breakthrough hit, "Shoot Tequila," which they followed with "I Tried a Ring On," which is making its way up the chart now.

"We just won our first ACM AWARD!!!" Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh said on Instagram. "This is 11 years of long days, short nights, ups and downs, and never giving up. Thank you to the @acmawards for this incredible honor. We are absolutely beside ourselves. More to come later…"

Superstar Reba McEntire will preside over the handing out of the rest of the awards Thursday night. Even if you don't have a Prime Video subscription, you can stream it live on Amazon.com starting at 8 p.m. ET on May 16.

