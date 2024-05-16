2024 NFL 'Thursday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games streaming on Amazon

All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
Note: Week 1’s NFL opener with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs is not part of Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” programming schedule. It will air on NBC on Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Week 2Sept. 12, 2024Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Week 3Sept. 19, 2024New England Patriots at New York Jets
Week 4Sept. 26, 2024Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Week 5Oct. 3, 2024Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Week 6Oct. 10, 2024San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 7Oct. 17, 2024Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
Week 8Oct. 24, 2024Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Week 9Oct. 31, 2024Houston Texans at New York Jets
Week 10Nov. 7, 2024Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Week 11Nov. 14, 2024Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 12Nov. 21, 2024Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Week 13Nov. 29, 2024 – Black FridayLas Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14Dec. 5, 2024Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Week 15Dec. 12, 2024Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Week 16Dec. 19, 2024New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Week 17Dec. 26, 2024Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears