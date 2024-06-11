Rory McIlroy's divorce from wife Erica Stoll called off ahead of U.S. Open

2023 Ryder Cup Singles Matches Rome , Italy - 1 October 2023; Rory McIlroy of Europe with his wife Erica McIlroy after the singles matches on the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) (Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy’s divorce is off.

McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, have reconciled and called off their divorce on Tuesday, he confirmed to The Guardian's Ewan Murray. The announcement comes just days before McIlroy is set to tee off at the U.S. Open this week in North Carolina, and amid plenty of speculation about his relationship status.

"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's game," McIlroy said, via The Guardian. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

McIlroy and Stoll filed for divorce officially in the days leading up to the PGA Championship last month — which marked just the latest off-course issue the No. 2-ranked golfer faced amid losing a spot on the PGA Tour's policy board. Their marriage, the couple said in court filings, was "irretrievably broken."

McIlroy and Stoll have been together for seven years. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Poppy.

While it’s unclear what led to the initial divorce filing specifically, or what has happened between the couple in the weeks that followed, the two are apparently back on the same side once again.

McIlroy will tee off alongside Xander Schaufeele, who won the PGA Championship, and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler in the first two rounds this week at the U.S. Open. McIlroy has won twice on the PGA Tour already this season and hasn't finished worse than T15 since late-April. However McIlroy hasn't won a major championship in just shy of a decade . He finished in second at the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles.