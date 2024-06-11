U.S. Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will go head-to-head-to-head

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Scottie Scheffler fist pumps while making a putt for par on the 16th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 9, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

The U.S. Open has released its tee times for the first two rounds. Play for the first two rounds will include three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.

Notable groupings include:

7:29 AM: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

1:14 PM: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Here is every Round 1 tee time:

(Note: All times ET)

6:45 AM

Hole 1: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

Hole 10: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

6:56 AM

Hole 1: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

Hole 10: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

7:07 AM

Hole 1: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

Hole 10: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

7:18 AM

Hole 1: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

Hole 10: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

7:29 AM

Hole 1: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

Hole 10: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM

Hole 1: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

Hole 10: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

7:51 AM

Hole 1: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

Hole 10: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

8:02 AM

Hole 1: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

Hole 10: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

8:13 AM

Hole 1: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

Hole 10: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

8:24 AM

Hole 1: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

Hole 10: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

8:35 AM

Hole 1: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

Hole 10: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

8:46 AM

Hole 1: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

Hole 10: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

8:57 AM

Hole 1: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)

Hole 10: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12:30 PM

Hole 1: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

Hole 10: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

12:41 PM

Hole 1: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

Hole 10: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12:52 PM

Hole 1: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hole 10: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

1:03 PM

Hole 1: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

1:03 PM

Hole 10: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

1:14 PM

Hole 1: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Hole 10: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1:25 PM

Hole 1: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

Hole 10: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1:36 PM

Hole 1: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Hole 10: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

1:47 PM

Hole 1: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

Hole 10: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1:58 PM

Hole 1: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

Hole 10: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

2:09 PM

Hole 1: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

Hole 10: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

2:20 PM

Hole 1: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

Hole 10: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

2:31 PM

Hole 1: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

Hole 10: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

2:42 PM

Hole 1: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

Hole 10: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black