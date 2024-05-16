Old Dominion on their legacy as the reigning ACM Group of the Year

As the reigning ACM Group of the Year, Old Dominion is entering Thursday's show with immense gratitude.



"I mean, you just get more and more grateful, really. The longer it goes on, the more fantastic it is," the band's Matthew Ramsey says of their ninth Group nomination. "We're always surprised that we're still here, and we just still love it."



Bandmate Trevor Rosen echoes that sentiment and acknowledges the legacy they're creating as the reigning Group winners for the past six years.



"It's pretty cool. Even when we are at the awards show sometimes and they show clips of the old award shows [with] some of the names and the artists that you remember over the years, you think sometime down the future when people look back at the clips, we'll be a part of that," shares Trevor.



"So [it's] a pretty cool thing to be a part of the fabric of the history of the genre," he says.



Old Dominion's also up for Music Event of the Year for their Megan Moroney-assisted duet, "Can't Break Up Now."



You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

