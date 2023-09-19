12-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in ATV crash

ATV accident: A 12-year-old boy died after an ATV ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. (Zeferli/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - — A 12-year-old boy died and three teens were injured in a collision between an all-terrain vehicle and a pickup truck in north Texas on Sunday, authorities said.

According to investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wyatt Randle, 12, died at the scene near Waxahachie when the 2008 Can-Am Defender on which he was a passenger collided with a Ford Ranger pickup, WFAA-TV reported.

Randle was a passenger on the ATV, which was driven by a 16-year-old girl and also had two 14-year-old boys on board, according to the television station. None of the youths were wearing a seatbelt, according to the DPS.

The youths were riding near the intersection of Boz Road and Greathouse Road in Ellis County when the driver ignored a stop sign and struck the passenger side of the pickup, KXAS-TV reported. All of them were ejected from the ATV.

“In this incident, the pickup truck had the right of way,” Sgt. William Lockridge of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KFDW-TV.

The 70-year-old driver of the pickup and his 70-year-old wife were not seriously injured, according to KDFW-TV. The vehicle’s airbags were activated due to the impact of the crash.

One 14-year-old boy was in critical condition at a Fort Worth hospital, WFAA reported. The conditions of the other two teens were unknown; all were taken to hospitals in Dallas, according to the television station.

“The entire community is mourning the loss of life,” Lockridge told KXAS. “And it’s a tragic accident that could have been avoided.”

