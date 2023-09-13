Hurricane Lee: Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for coastal New England

Hurricane Lee: The storm could impact the New England area as a Category 1 storm this weekend.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for most of coastal New England and the Atlantic coast of Canada on Wednesday as Hurricane Lee churns in the open Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. EDT advisory, the Category 2 storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near its well-organized center and could impact New England by the weekend.

Lee was located 965 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and about 380 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. The storm was moving north at about 10 mph.

According to the hurricane center, a hurricane watch was issued for portions of down-east Maine from Stonington to the U.S.-Canada border. A tropical storm watch was issued for much of coastal New England from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine. The watch includes Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions within the watch area are possible. The watch is typically issued by the hurricane center about 48 hours before conditions are expected to threaten the area.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours, the hurricane center said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center also issued a storm surge watch for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket.

“Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days; however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend,” the hurricane center said.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 p.m. EDT.

