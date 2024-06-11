Joey Chestnut banned from competing in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut: File photo. Joey Chestnut will not be competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this year. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images)

A Fourth of July tradition will be missing this year -- Joey Chestnut wolfing down scores of hot dogs on Coney Island.

Major League Eating announced on Tuesday that Chestnut, 41, who has won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 of the past 17 years, will not be competing in the annual event, ESPN reported.

A spokesperson for Major League Eating told ESPN that Chestnut chose to represent another hot dog brand, disqualifying him from this year’s event.

Chestnut owns the all-time record at the contest, set in 2021 when he downed 76 hot dogs and buns, according to CBS Sports.

He reportedly agreed to a sponsorship with Impossible Foods, a company that makes plant-based hot dogs and is a competitor with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, ESPN reported.





