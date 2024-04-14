1 child killed, 7 people wounded in shooting near Chicago intersection

Chicago shooting: Police responded to a mass shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department )

CHICAGO — One child was killed, two others were injured and five adults were also wounded late Saturday after shots were fired in a Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

7-year-old girl dies; 2 other children, 5 adults wounded

Update 12:40 a.m. EDT April 14: Don Jerome, Area One Deputy Chief of the Chicago Police Department, said during a news conference that eight people were shot at what he described as a family gathering near West 52nd Street and South Damen in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Jerome said that a 7-year-old girl died after she was shot in the head. He added that two boys -- a 1-year-old and 7-year-old -- were in critical condition after they were shot multiple times.

Five adults, ranging in age from 19 to 40 years old, were wounded during the shooting.

“This was not a random attack,” Jerome told reporters, calling the incident gang-related and a “horrific attack.”

Original report: According to officials with the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting occurred near 52nd Street and South Damen in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city’s South Side, WLS-TV reported.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, WFLD-TV reported.

Details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of the victims have not been released.

