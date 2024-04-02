Powerball: Here are the numbers from Monday’s jackpot for $1 billion

Powerball

Powerball: The jackpot reached $1 billion for only the fifth time in the promotion's history. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Numbers for the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history -- and the fifth to reach $1 billion -- were drawn Monday night.

>> Read more trending news

The winning numbers for the grand prize worth $1 billion were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

If a player wins the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, they can choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $975 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $483.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot hits $1B

“This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s hit $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and the Pennsylvania Lottery’s executive director, said in a statement. “This is an exciting time to play Powerball. Whether you’re a frequent or new player, please remember to keep the game fun by playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • 1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • 2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • 3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • 4. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • 5. $1 billion -- April 1, 2024 drawing
  • 6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • 7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • 8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • 9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • 10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
Image 1 of 13
Lottery jackpot

Top Powerball Jackpots

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!