‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White extends contract for 2 years

Vanna White will be turning letters on “Wheel of Fortune” through at least 2026.

The longtime co-host on the syndicated game show agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep her on stage through the 2025-2026 season, Variety reported.

White has been with the show since 1982.

The news comes as “Wheel of Fortune” began its 41st season last week -- the last for longtime host Pat Sajak, according to Deadline. White, 66, will continue when the show transitions to new host Ryan Seacrest, according to the entertainment news website.

Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, will expand her role as the show’s social media correspondent this season, Variety reported.

“I love Vanna White. I’ve known Vanna for a long time,” Seacrest said in an interview with Fortune magazine on Sept. 13. “We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her.”

White completed a new deal in June to return as host of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” Deadline reported. The deal involved a significant pay raise. The entertainment news website reported that her two-year extension also includes a big increase.

White called in sick in late July and missed a day of filming during the longtime game show’s Teachers Week, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was the first time in 30 years that White was not in her familiar spot on stage, according to Us Weekly.

