Warren Zeiders wraps headlining tour with gratitude

Warren Zeiders' Pretty Little Poison Tour concluded March 30, and the singer's taking a moment to reflect on his headlining run.



"And just like that… the Pretty Little Poison Tour has come to an end and I officially have passed my 2 year anniversary of touring! Time really does fly when you're having fun y'all!" Warren writes on Instagram, before highlighting his fans. "Words can't describe my gratitude and love for each and everyone of y'all who has followed from day one to joining the journey along the way."



"[None] of this and I mean [none] of this is possible without my faith, family, friends, and last but certainly not least my fans [folded hands emoji] y'all are the ones that make this dream a reality!" he shares. "I'm so excited to see y'all out there this summer and to put out new music and step into a new chapter… one might even say a new era."



"It's been a hell of a ride and I know we are just getting started!!!" Warren adds. "I love each and everyone one of you guys and thank you will never be enough [black heart emoji] I'll see y'all soon!!"



Warren will hit several country festivals this spring and summer before joining Jelly Roll on his The Beautifully Broken Tour. For tickets and Warren's full tour schedule, head to warrenzeiders.com.

Warren's debut album, Pretty Little Poison, arrived in 2023 and got the deluxe treatment in February. Its title track also hit #1 in February.

