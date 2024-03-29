K95.5 Launches the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Campaign

K95.5 is teaming up with Mix 96.5 and FOX23 to sell tickets to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to further fund the work of the St. Jude Research Hospital. This year, Cox Media Group (CMG) stations had the lofty goal of selling 15,500 tickets and raising $1.55 million for the kids of St. Jude.

Dream Home Details:

The 2024 St. Jude Dream Home is built by Shaw Homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood. Its address is 7210 N. Hawthorne Ln., Owasso, OK 74055. The home’s estimated value is $565,000.

· 4 bedrooms

· 3.5 bathrooms

· 2,874 square feet

· 16′ vaulted ceilings

· Open living and kitchen area

· Primary suite is a private retreat downstairs

· Kid space upstairs with bedrooms and a game room.

Important Dates:

· Tickets go on sale: March 29th

· Open Houses: May 18th – June 22nd

· Dream Home Giveaway Date: June 23rd

Incentives:

· Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: April 5th II $5,000 gift card, courtesy of Moody’s Jewelry

· Early Bird Prize Deadline: April 26th II A trip for two to the Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN including flight and hotel, courtesy of K95.5 and Broken Bow Records

· Bonus Prize Deadline: May 31st II $10,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation

· Open House Prize: May 18th – June 22nd II $5,000 Bassett Furniture gift certificate

Open House Dates:

· Every Saturday and Sunday from May 18th – June 22nd

· Saturday hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Sunday hours: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2024 marks the 18th year Cox Media Group stations have teamed up with listeners and viewers to raise more than $12 million for the organization.

Want to know why K95.5 is such a large supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital? Here are a few of the reasons:

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancers and other life threatening diseases. Their mission is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

When St. Jude was opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%

St. Jude was the first children’s hospital to make a major investment in pediatric cancer genome sequencing, which has resulted in several groundbreaking discoveries in several childhood cancers.

Thank you for your support!

Thank you for supporting the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway (the “Raffle”), conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (“St. Jude” or “Sponsor”). Your purchase of one or more St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raffle ticket(s) signifies your full and unconditional agreement to the following Terms & Conditions. In the event of any dispute, a reasonable interpretation or determination by St. Jude regarding the application of these Terms & Conditions is final and binding in all matters related to the Raffle. Click here for full contest rules





