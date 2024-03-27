St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Contest Rules

ST. JUDE DREAM HOME® GIVEAWAY 2024 TERMS & CONDITIONS

Thank you for supporting the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway (the “Raffle”), conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (“St. Jude” or “Sponsor”). Your purchase of one or more St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raffle ticket(s) signifies your full and unconditional agreement to the following Terms & Conditions. In the event of any dispute, a reasonable interpretation or determination by St. Jude regarding the application of these Terms & Conditions is final and binding in all matters related to the Raffle.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW AND OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES

Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances. Tickets may sell out before the date of the raffle drawing. The chances of winning are based on the number of tickets sold. If fewer tickets are sold, the chances of winning the prizes improve.

Eligibility

• To be eligible to purchase a ticket and win any prize, you must be at least 18 years old or the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older as of the date of entry, and a living resident of the United States. The following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a ticket: Officers, directors, employees of ALSAC or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, and National Sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway or their parent holding companies. Additionally, the following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket within the market where they are providing services: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway media and prize sponsors; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway builders and developers; volunteers and members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket outlets and sellers; and St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway auditors and accountants.

• “Immediate family members” includes the spouse, parents, in-laws, grandparents, great-grandparents, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of the employee and his/her spouse. This definition also includes individuals for whom an employee is the current legal guardian and individuals who reside in the same house as employee or immediate family member whether or not they are related. (“Step” relationships are also covered by this definition). The determinations of Sponsor are final and binding with respect to any matter arising out of the interpretation or application of these terms and conditions.

• A ticket purchased by an ineligible person is void , and cannot be a winning ticket. No refunds will be made to ineligible purchasers, except in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion.

• Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all eligibility requirements set forth herein through the raffle drawing. Sponsor reserves the right to verify the eligibility of winners.

Sponsor

ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105

Tickets

• Tickets may be reserved on www.dreamhome.org, by calling market specific 800 number, by mail-in entry form or at the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, where available. Persons must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. Incomplete, illegible, corrupted, or untimely entries are void and will be disqualified.

• Tickets may be reserved for $100 each.

• Reservations made via the website and toll-free number are limited to a maximum of 50 tickets per transaction.

• A ticket represents a chance to win the opportunity to accept an offer of the stated prize. All sales of tickets are final, and no refunds will be paid, except in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion.

• Tickets, prizes, receipts, and any winner’s rights are not transferable.

• Sponsor reserves the right to reject any ticket reservation request that is submitted with payment that does not constitute “good funds.” A ticket issued in exchange for a check returned for “insufficient funds,” or for a credit card charge that was declined, invalid, stolen or unauthorized is void and cannot be a winning ticket.

• The IRS has ruled that a payment for a raffle ticket is a tax-deductible charitable contribution only to the extent the amount of the payment exceeds the price of the ticket.

• All ticket reservations must be received and/or purchased by the indicated deadline. Any orders received after these deadlines will be ineligible. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for lost, late, misdirected or non-delivered mail, email or fax messages, or any other failure to receive orders or deliver receipts prior to the drawing deadlines. All defective or physically altered tickets or entry forms may be disqualified.

The Drawing

• The winning ticket for each prize will be selected by a random drawing on the date of the raffle drawing. The date of the raffle drawing is subject to all laws, regulations and Acts of God that would render the drawing illegal, unreasonable or impractical. Sponsor will select the name of potential winners of the prizes in a random drawing from all eligible raffle tickets. All tickets have an equal chance to win. Ticket purchasers need not be present to win.

Winners

• The odds of winning a prize depends on the number of valid raffle tickets sold. The chances of winning are based on the number of tickets sold. If fewer tickets are sold, the chances of winning improve.

• Each prize will be awarded to only one (1) winner.

• Sponsor will notify each winner in writing by sending a Winner Notification Agreement (“WNA”) by secure electronic communication, FedEx, or certified U.S. mail, return receipt requested, to the email and/or mailing address provided by the purchaser. Each winner must accept the prize, “as is,” by signing the WNA and returning it to Sponsor within ten (10) days after the date the WNA was received by the winner. If a winner cannot be contacted by certified mail or email, fails to accept the prize, is disqualified for any reason, or in the case of a prize that includes travel, the winner and his/her companion are unavailable to travel within any time period specified by Sponsor, the prize is forfeited and no substitute or alternative prize will be provided. A forfeited prize may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by random drawing or in accordance with applicable gaming agency regulations.

• Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for Sponsor to use the winner’s name, picture, video image, and relevant quotes to promote the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and agreement by the winner that the prize will not be used for fundraising for another charity. Sponsor may substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the stated prize is not reasonably available. Travel prizes are subject to availability, and other restrictions may apply.

• The winner of each prize shall have no rights in or to the prize itself until the winner has been verified as eligible by Sponsor, has timely executed the WNA and returned it to Sponsor, and until delivery of the prize to the winner has been completed. Until that time, as between Sponsor and the winner, each prize remains the sole property of Sponsor.

• In the case of a winner accepting a house he/she will take ownership subject to all applicable federal, state, and local land use restrictions, and to any covenants, rules, fees, or other restrictions administered by a homeowners’ or condominium association, or other community.

• Verification of Potential Winners: ALL POTENTIAL WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR, WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE RAFFLE. AN ENTRANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL ENTRANT’S ELIGIBILITY HAS BEEN VERIFIED AND ENTRANT HAS BEEN NOTIFIED THAT VERIFICATION IS COMPLETE.

Taxes/Prize restrictions

• Any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of prize not specifically stated herein, including but not limited to, financing charges, change of air travel fees, ground transportation, automobile insurance, meals, incidentals, passenger tariffs or duties, surcharges, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees and/or other expenses, are the responsibility solely of winner. Prize cannot be substituted, assigned, transferred, or redeemed for cash; however, St. Jude reserves the right to make equivalent prize substitutions at its sole discretion. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes or components of a prize(s). Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Raffle. If, by reason of a print or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number set forth in these Official Rules, an alternate winner will be chosen at random in accordance with the winner selection method described above from among all eligible claimants making purportedly valid claims to award the advertised number of prizes available.

• The value of each prize is includible in the winner’s gross income and may be subject to reporting by Sponsor to the Internal Revenue Service. Each winner is solely responsible for payment of all federal, state, and/or local income, sales, or use taxes due on account of his or her acceptance of the prize. If the prize is a house, the winner assumes all fees, local, state and federal taxes (including but not limited to income taxes based on the value of the house), financing costs (including, but not limited to, closing costs, title insurance, and transfer tax and fees) which must be paid when the house is transferred to the winner. The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house agrees that the value of the property reported by Sponsor for income tax and other purposes will be based on the written appraisal obtained by Sponsor from a licensed appraiser. Sponsor does not guarantee that a winner who receives a house will be able to sell it for the appraisal value or that the Internal Revenue Service will use that value in its tax calculations.

• With respect to any prize with a value of more than $5,000, the Internal Revenue Service requires Sponsor to withhold federal income tax at the rate of 24%, or current rate as established by the IRS, and the winner must pay the amount of tax to be withheld to St. Jude as a condition of transfer of ownership of the prize. If applicable, Sponsor may be required to withhold state tax at the current rate as established by the state or commonwealth in which the Raffle occurs. The winner of a vehicle in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is responsible for payment of income, sales, use or other applicable taxes, titling, registration, and licensing fees prior to receiving the vehicle.

• Sponsor takes no responsibility for any tax liabilities. Winners should consult a tax professional.

Release and Limitation of Liability

· Each winner hereby releases and holds Sponsor harmless with respect to any claims related to the Raffle. A raffle entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy for any breach of duty or conduct related to the Raffle shall be limited to the return of the purchase price paid for his or her raffle tickets. In no event shall Sponsor be liable to any person for any loss or injuries to earnings, profits or goodwill, or for any incidental, special, punitive or, consequential, or other damages of any person or entity whether arising in contract, tort or otherwise, arising out of the Raffle, use or ownership of the prizes.

General Conditions

· If, for any reason, the Raffle is subjected to infection by computer virus or bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or suspected fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which call into question the fairness or legality of this Raffle, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, void any suspect entries and (a) cancel or terminate the Raffle (or any portion thereof); (b) modify the Raffle or suspend the Raffle and then resume the Raffle in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; and/or (c) award the prize from among the eligible, non-suspect entries received up to the time of impairment, and all eligible entries received.

