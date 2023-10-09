View The Nominees For The 2023 CMA Awards

The 57th CMA Awards are taking place on November 8th at 8/7c on ABC and below is a list of this year’s nominees for all major categories.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
  • Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
  • Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs
  • One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
  • Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

New Artist of the Year

  • Zach Bryan
  • Jelly Roll
  • Parker McCollum
  • Megan Moroney
  • Hailey Whitters

Single of the Year

  • Fast Car - Luke Combs
  • Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
  • Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
  • Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
  • wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

  • Fast Car - Tracy Chapman
  • Heart Like A Truck - Trannie Anderson - Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
  • Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
  • Tennessee Orange - David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
  • wait in the truck - Renee Blai, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical Event of the Year

  • Save Me - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
  • She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
  • Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
  • wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
  • We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Music Video of the Year

  • Light On In The Kitchen - Ashley McBryde
  • Memory Lane - Old Dominion
  • Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
  • Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
  • wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley - Guitar
  • Derek Wells - Guitar
  • Charlie Worsham - Guitar

