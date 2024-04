Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller Miller used a Facebook group to find collaborative solutions for the Skelly Bypass Neighborhood Trail (Courtesy: Facbook (via Grant Miller))

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller was arrested for domestic assault and battery on Thursday night around 9 p.m.

Adam Grant Miller (Tulsa County Jail)

According to the Tulsa County jail website, Adam Grant Miller was booked and is being held without bond.

According to a campaign filing from Miller’s last campaign, FOX23 confirmed his full name is Adam Grant Miller.