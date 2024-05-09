Steward Health Care to sell all its hospitals as it files for bankruptcy

Steward hospitals to be sold FILED PHOTO: HOUSTON, TEXAS - Steward Health Care announced it is selling all of its hospitals as they file for bankruptcy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Steward Health Care System, the largest private, for-profit health system in the U.S., announced this week that it is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to sell its 31 hospitals, according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to the Dallas-based company, it does not expect the sale will interrupt its hospitals’ normal operations, Boston 25 News reported. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, and in a news release stressed its facilities will remain open and care will continue.

“Steward’s hospitals, medical centers and physician’s offices are open and continuing to serve patients and the broader community and our commitment to our employees will not change,” the company said in a written statement.

The company said it began a “phased marketing process” in January to facilitate the sale of all of its hospitals. The company announced in March that it would sell its nationwide physician network to Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

Steward operates 31 hospitals in eight states. Here are the 31 hospitals, according to the health system’s website:

Arizona: 4

Florence Hospital

Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa)

St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center (Phoenix)

Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital

Arkansas: 1

Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope

Florida: 8

Coral Gables Hospital

Florida Medical Center (Lauderdale Lakes)

Hialeah Hospital

Melbourne Regional Medical Center

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

Palmetto General Hospital (Hialeah)

Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Sebastian River Medical Center

Louisiana: 1

Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe)

Massachusetts: 9

Carney Hospital (Dorchester)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)

Holy Family Hospital - Haverhill

Holy Family Hospital - Methuen

Morton Hospital (Taunton)

Nashoba Valley Medical Center (Ayer)

Norwood Hospital

Saint Anne’s Hospital (Fall River)

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center (Brighton)

Ohio: 2

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital (Warren)

Trumbull Regional Medical Center (Warren)

Pennsylvania: 1

Sharon Regional

Texas: 5

Medical Center SE Texas - Port Arthur

Odessa Regional Medical Center

Scenic Mountain Medical Center (Big Spring)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston)

Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana)

