Cody Johnson releases new music video for “The Painter,” inspired by fan with special needs

Cody Johnson has released another music video for his #1 hit song “The Painter,” which features a painting from a fan with special needs named Katie McCormick.

Back on August 11, 2023 Katie’s mom, Teresa, contacted her local radio station after hearing the song on the radio during a rough morning dropping her daughter off at school, just ahead of Katie’s 18th birthday.

Katie’s mom says “The Painter” struck her immediately, especially the line where Cody sings “I don’t remember my life before she came into the picture.”

Katie has intractable epilepsy, in addition to right sided weakness and a learning delay disability but Katie doesn’t let that hold her back from finding a passion in painting which has become a therapeutic outlet for her.

“This mom, having a moment in her car listening to the radio, lost it, tears streaming at this point. Ugly crying. Katie has overcome so many obstacles. Every new verse, I could picture a different phase of life, story or image of her. Through a blur of tears, I reached for my phone and sent a text message to the radio station thanking them for playing that song right at that moment. She is the color to MY life.”

After receiving this text from Katie’s mom, the story made it’s way to Cody’s label Warner Music Nashville and they decided to partner with an AI artist to bring Katie’s painting to life in the new music video.