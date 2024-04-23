Lineup revealed for 4th annual Born & Raised Festival this September

Born and Raised 2024

By Caitlin Fisher

The 4th annual Born & Raised Festival is set to hit Pryor, Oklahoma the weekend of September 13-15, 2024 with some stellar outlaw, Americana, Red Dirt, and folk artists taking the various stages!

Passes for the three-day music festival go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m., starting at $179.99 plus fees.

There are some new features for this year’s event:

  • A kick-off barbecue on Sept. 12
  • College Town - $10 off level 2 pricing when you purchase a GA festival pass + secure your campsite. Embrace the spirit of healthy collegiate rivalry! Check the leaderboard on the Born & Raised website – we’ll be featuring the campuses who rep Born & Raised the hardest at the top. The strongest campus takes bragging rights, their own camp section AND special prizing!


