More performers announced for ACM Awards on May 16

The Academy of Country Music has announced their second round of performances for the ACM Awards happening on May 16!

Now joining the list are some powerhouse duets from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Female Artist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan, and New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne.

Viewers can also catch a special performance from Parker McCollum along with Post Malone making his ACM Awards debut!

These artists join the previously announced performance lineup which includes Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and host Reba McEntire!

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will be live at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16 at 8/7c on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers do not have to be an Amazon Prime member to watch the ACM Awards live!