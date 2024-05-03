Rooster Days is Returning to Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow is celebrating its 93rd annual Rooster Days! It is a four-day festival filled with tons of family friendly excitement. This event will feature a carnival with rides for all ages, a 5K & 1 mile fun run, a rooster egg hunt for the kids, and even a parade. There will also be a full four-day lineup of local, regional, and national acts performing live. This festival kicks off on May 16th with the carnival opening at 5 p.m. on opening day. For more information on all the available activities, or location details, click here.

