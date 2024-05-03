Rooster Days is Returning to Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow is Celebrating the 93rd Anniversary of Rooster Day

Rooster Days 2024 NEW

Broken Arrow is celebrating its 93rd annual Rooster Days! It is a four-day festival filled with tons of family friendly excitement. This event will feature a carnival with rides for all ages, a 5K & 1 mile fun run, a rooster egg hunt for the kids, and even a parade. There will also be a full four-day lineup of local, regional, and national acts performing live. This festival kicks off on May 16th with the carnival opening at 5 p.m. on opening day.  For more information on all the available activities, or location details, click here.

