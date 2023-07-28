CONCERT UPDATE: Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce are coming to Tulsa

The BOK Center just announced that Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce are coming to Tulsa in April! Tim’s “Standing Room Only ‘24″ Tour comes to town on Saturday, April 13th. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, August 4th at 10 AM.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheTimMcGraw is bringing his Standing Room Only Tour to BOK Center on Saturday, April 13 with special guest @carlypearce!— BOK Center (@BOKCenter) July 28, 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/G1INAVlYwg
Concert Details
- Date: Saturday, April 13th
- Time: 7 PM
- Location: BOK Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4th at 10 AM
- Get Tickets
- Map of the BOK Center
Announcing the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest @carlypearce! Tickets on sale next Friday, Aug. 4th at 10am local time.— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 28, 2023
Go to https://t.co/VgCBhzPLLi to sign up for notifications! Can't wait to see you out there.... pic.twitter.com/Hlsck6yfRm