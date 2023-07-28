CONCERT UPDATE: Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce are coming to Tulsa

The Standing Room Only ‘24 Tour is coming to the BOK Center on Saturday, April 13th

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour with Carly Pearce

The BOK Center just announced that Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce are coming to Tulsa in April! Tim’s “Standing Room Only ‘24″ Tour comes to town on Saturday, April 13th. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, August 4th at 10 AM.

Concert Details

  • Date: Saturday, April 13th
  • Time: 7 PM
  • Location: BOK Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4th at 10 AM
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of the BOK Center
