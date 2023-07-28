CONCERT UPDATE: Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce are coming to Tulsa

The BOK Center just announced that Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce are coming to Tulsa in April! Tim’s “Standing Room Only ‘24″ Tour comes to town on Saturday, April 13th. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, August 4th at 10 AM.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheTimMcGraw is bringing his Standing Room Only Tour to BOK Center on Saturday, April 13 with special guest @carlypearce!



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/G1INAVlYwg — BOK Center (@BOKCenter) July 28, 2023

