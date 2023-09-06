CONCERT UPDATE: Tyler Childers is coming to Tulsa

Tyler Childers just announced he’s bringing his “Mule Pull ‘24 Tour” to the BOK Center on Tuesday, April 9th. Opening for Tyler will be Hayes Carll.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @TTChilders is pullin’ the mule to Tulsa on April 9 Presale starts Wednesday, September 13 at 10am. Register now for first access to tickets.— BOK Center (@BOKCenter) September 6, 2023
🎟: https://t.co/IjRK8CRpQq pic.twitter.com/BAOy4VU858
Concert Info
- Date: Thursday, April 9th
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Location: BOK Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10 AM
- Get Tickets
- Map of the BOK Center
©2023 Cox Media Group