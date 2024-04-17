The German American Society of Tulsa (GAST) is proud to announce the commencement of their 20th annual Germanfest. This one-of-a-kind celebration gives people of ages a chance to enjoy authentic German food, music, and more. This event will feature multiple performances from The Polka Meisters, The Tulsa Accordion Band, The GAST Blaskapelle, and more, even a showcase of traditional German dance from the GAST Dancers! The children will also have a variety of activities to indulge in including games and crafts, unique art classes from Rainbowland Arts, face painting, and various shows and activities hosted by BAM Entertainment. This festival will be open between May 3rd – May 5th with Friday and Saturday open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday’s hours spanning between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. This family friendly event is free admission and offers free parking to the attendees. For more information about this event, click here.

