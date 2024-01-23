K95.5 to Launch 2024 St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon

K95.5 is proud to launch the 2024 St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon on February 7th and 8th. Oklahoma Central Credit Union is partnering with Tulsa’s Country Leader to share stories about local families who have benefitted from the work being done at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tune in for two days to hear these inspiring stories, get updates on the latest medical advancements, and become a Partner in Hope to make future advancements possible.

Here’s how you can donate:

Online: www.stjude.org/radio/KWEN

By Calling: 1-800-516-7771

Text to Donate: Text HOPE to 626262

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. Everything they do is centered on finding cures and saving children. And families never receive a bill from St. Jude. They pay for treatment, travel, housing and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

By sharing their knowledge freely and exchanging ideas openly, they’re inspiring more collaboration between doctors and researchers worldwide, and, as a result, more lifesaving treatments for children everywhere. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rates from 20 percent to 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago. And they are working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 90 percent in the next decade. They won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because most of their funding comes from individual supporters, no family pays St. Jude for anything. This unique structure gives them the freedom to focus on what matters most – finding cures and saving children. At St. Jude, we won’t give up. We do everything possible to end childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

This year’s St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon is made possible by the support of Oklahoma Central Credit Union.

