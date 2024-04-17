Heirloom Rustic Ales and Philbrook Museum of Art are proud to present the 2024 Lager Land Festival! This event will feature an afternoon of delicious lagers from over a dozen of Oklahoma’s top breweries! This event is on May 19th, VIP Access gets you in early from 1-2pm, with general admission tickets for the show starting from 2-8pm. General admission tickets also include a commemorative tasting cup and unlimited pours of over 24 lagers. Tickets are on sale now online. For more information, location details or to purchase tickets, please click Here.

©2024 Cox Media Group