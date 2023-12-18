Play Country Cash Grab with K95.5!

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your holiday bills! The K95.5 Country Cash Grab Contest starts Monday, January 8 and goes through Friday, February 2.*
That’s FOUR WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!
Here’s how you could win from K95.5:
· Listen to K95.5 Monday, January 8 through Friday, February 2* weekdays at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 4pm
· We'll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours
· You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)
· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000
*Excluding January 15, 2024 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/8/24–2/2/24 (excl. 1/15/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: https://www.k95tulsa.com/contests/k955-country-cash-grab-contest-rules/UFRSCGHFGBH2DGWEKSMPVFY4RQ/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309