Win a Bryan White Hard Rock Experience

Bryan White at Hard Rock 2024

Bryan White is coming to the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, June 1st and K95.5 wants to give you the Hard Rock Experience for this show.

This prize package includes a pair of tickets to the show, a deluxe hotel room for the night and dinner for two at McGills on 19th.*

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins February 21, 2024, and ends May 24, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Alcohol and gratuity are not included.