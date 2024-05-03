Strong words from Oklahoma governor on upcoming release of Jimcy McGirt

McGirt’s attorney Richard O’Carroll, says a judge on Thursday agreed that McGirt has served his thirty-year sentence based on how the Federal Bureau of Prisons calculates time served.

McGirt would have spent the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl in 1997 if the ruling from the Wagoner County District Court would have stuck.

“This guy is a child rapist,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “He should still be in prison. We had him in prison until his defense attorneys came up with a crazy, crazy scheme that he shouldn’t be tried as an Oklahoman.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that McGirt was a tribal citizen on tribal land and that changed the jurisdiction of the case.

Governor Stitt says there’s a two-tiered system in justice now, depending on your race.

“Three bad guys beat up an 85-year-old man, almost killed him and two guys are still in prison. One gets out because of the McGirt decision. So, you’ve got the same crime on the same day. Two people are still in prison, and one gets out because of their race. That’s Un-American. That’s not justice for all,” said Gov. Stitt.

McGirt is now set to get out in the next 30 days.