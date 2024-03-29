Easter 2024: Which restaurants are open on Easter?

Easter, the day Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is a day to celebrate with family and friends.
If you don’t want to spend that time in the kitchen rushing to get a meal together, plenty of restaurants will be opening their doors on Sunday.
Below are a few that will be open for business on Easter.
(Note: Some restaurants require reservations. Not every restaurant in a chain may be open, so be sure to check with local restaurants before you go.)
· Applebee’s
· Bahama Breeze
· Benihana
· Bob Evans
· Bonefish Grill
· Boston Market
· Buffalo Wild Wing
· The Capital Grille
· Carrabba’s Italian Grill
· Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
· The Cheesecake Factory
· Chili’s
· Cracker Barrel
· Denny’s
· Domino’s
· Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
· Fogo de Chão
· IHOP
· Kona Grill
· Longhorn Steakhouse
· Maggiano’s Little Italy
· McDonald’s
· O’Charley’s
· Olive Garden
· Outback Steakhouse
· Panera Bread
· P.F. Chang’s
· Red Lobster
· Romano’s Macaroni Grill
· Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
· Season’s 52
· Shake Shack
· Sonic
· Starbucks
· STK Steakhouse
· Texas Roadhouse
· Waffle House
· Whataburger
