Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: What we know about the victims

BALTIMORE — Six people are presumed dead after a cargo ship hit a column supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early on Tuesday morning, plunging the 1.6-mile span into the water.

Authorities said the six are construction workers who were filling potholes on the bridge when it collapsed. Most of them worked for Brawner Builders, a company based in Hunt Valley, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“We have seven wonderful employees who were on the bridge when it collapsed, six of whom are presumed dead,” the company’s executive vice president, Jeffrey Pritzker, told the Sun on Tuesday night. “It’s a terrible, terrible unforeseen tragedy. … None of us could have imagined this could happen. We are all kind of shocked and distressed.”

Jesus Campos, an employee of Brawner Builders, told The Baltimore Banner that he had worked the overnight shift on the bridge before switching to another. He said his missing coworkers are all men in their 30s and 40s who have spouses and children.

“They are all hard-working, humble men,” he said.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Miguel Luna, 49, among those missing

El Salvador native Miguel Luna, who has lived in Maryland for more than 19 years, is one of the six workers missing following the collapse, according to CASA, an organization that supports immigrants and their families. Officials with the group said Luna left for work on Monday evening and never returned home.

He is married with three children and has been a longtime member of CASA, the organization said.

Luna’s wife, María del Carmen Castellón, told Telemundo 44 that his family was “devastated because our heart is broken, because we don’t know if they’ve rescued them yet. We’re just waiting to hear any news.”

Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, 38, also missing

Family members identified Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval as another of the missing construction workers, CNN reported.

The 38-year-old’s brother, Martin Suazo, told CNN that he learned his brother was missing early on Tuesday. He lives in Honduras, which is where Maynor Suazo was originally from.

He moved to the U.S. 18 years ago in hopes of a better life, CNN reported. He is married with two children, 18 and 5.

Honduras’ Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Garcia also confirmed to The Associated Press that Maynor Suazo is among those missing. He told the news agency that he has been in contact with Maynor Suazo’s family.

2 Mexicans among those missing; 1 identified as survivor

Two people from Mexico are among the six people who remain missing, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A third Mexican was injured in the bridge collapse but survived, authorities said.

Officials did not identify any of the three. The missing workers are from Veracruz and Michoacán. The surviving worker, who is recovering from his injuries, is also from Michoacán, officials said.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said officials had made contact with families impacted by the bridge collapse.

“They are being supported,” he said. “There is assistance from the diplomatic corps in Baltimore, Washington, they are working with them.”

2 Guatemalans among those missing

Two men from Guatemala, aged 26 and 35, are believed to be missing after Tuesday’s bridge collapse, according to Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 26-year-old is from San Luis, Petén while the 35-year-old is from Camotán, Chiquimula, officials said. They did not identify either man, though they said officials were in contact with their brothers.

