Police file onto UCLA campus near pro-Palestinian protest camp; are pushed back

Students set up Gaza solidarity encampment in California LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 01: Pro-Palestinian students at UCLA campus set up encampment in support of Gaza and protest the Israeli attacks in Los Angeles, California, United States on May 01, 2024. (Photo by Grace Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Police in riot gear moved onto the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles early Thursday before they were pushed back by pro-Palestinian protesters, according to The Associated Press.

Shortly before 2 a.m., about 15 LAPD officers entered through a makeshift barricade the area where protesters are gathered, The Los Angeles Times reported.

As police began to move toward the edge of the encampment, scores of protesters yelled “Shame on you!” and moved toward the officers who backed off, the AP reported.

Protesters are being arrested

Update: 6:29 a.m. ET May 2: Protesters are being arrested as officers are moving through the encampment, tossing barricades aside. Hundreds of protesters are facing off with officers.

Police begin to remove barricades on campus

Update: 6:22 a.m. ET May 2: California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are beginning to move into the encampment and take down barricades, more than six hours after police first issued an order for protesters to leave the school or be arrested.

Continued loud bangs are being heard in the area.

Here’s the view from another end of the encampment. Police riot helmets periodically pop up, visible just past the barricades. Protestors with megaphones asking for shields, bodies and helmets at the front line. Police in the building windows now. pic.twitter.com/XtdaDQYbt8 — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) May 2, 2024

Protesters briefly surround officers

Update: 6:17 a.m. ET May 2: Police officers tried to enter the staircase leading into the U.C.L.A. encampment, but protesters blocked them with wooden pallets and homemade shields, The New York Times is reporting. Chanting, “Cops go home!”, hundreds of protesters surrounded the officers for several minutes.

Original story:

Some in the crowd tossed water bottles and other objects as the officers retreated. Some protesters were seen putting on hard hats, goggles and respirator masks.

According to CNN, protesters appear to overwhelmingly outnumber police, and could be heard chanting “We’re not leaving!”

Back in the encampment. Appears a big police operation is likely afoot. Protesters blocking various entry points so law enforcement would have to go through them to get to the encampment. Here’s the scene at one of the main entry points. Calls for shields and helmets. pic.twitter.com/rV0QZ5v3eq — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) May 2, 2024

Hours earlier, police said that the UCLA encampment was an unlawful assembly, a source told CNN. The protesters were told to disperse or face arrest.

UCLA has become a hot spot in the growing number of college campus protests against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in the war with the terror group Hamas.

Hundreds of demonstrators were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday on college campuses across the United States. The majority of demonstrations have called for colleges to divest from companies that support Israel and the war in Gaza.





