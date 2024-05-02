Recall alert: Walmart recalls 16,000 pounds of ground beef over possible E. Coli contamination

Ground beef recalled FILE PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 24: Carlos Vasquez monitors ground beef as it passes through a machine that makes hamburger patties. Walmart has issued a recall of more then 16,000 pounds of ground beef due to E. coli concerns. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

More than 16,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart locations across the country have been recalled over concerns it may be contaminated with the E. Coli bacteria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cargill Meat Solutions recalled ground beef packages with an establishment ID of “EST. 86P” produced between April 26 and 27, according to the announcement issued on Wednesday.

The packages, which do not have the Cargill brand on its top packaging, had been shipped to Walmart stores across the country.

The recall affects:

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

As of Wednesday, the USDA said that there have been no reports of people sickened by the beef. E. Coli symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

Consumers who have the affected packages are advised to throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.

The same strain of E. Coli found in the beef sold at Walmart prompted a public health alert after it was found in packages of Greater Omaha Packing Co. beef last month, USA Today reports.

