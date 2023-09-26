Morgan Wallen Announces Stadium Concerts In Kansas City & Arlington

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again in 2024 for another round of stadium concerts. In 2024 there are 2 stadium concerts within driving distance of Tulsa.

Morgan will be with Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin on Thursday, July 25th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and with Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, and Ella Langley at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday, August 1st.

Fans are being asked to register for the chance to get access to the sale as a way to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Register before 11:59 pm PT on Sunday, October 1 for the chance to receive a code for the sale.

You can register for the chance to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com at registration.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen

Arlington Concert Info

Kansas City Concert Info

