Morgan Wallen Announces Stadium Concerts In Kansas City & Arlington

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again in 2024 for another round of stadium concerts. In 2024 you can see him at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 4th with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins.

Fans are being asked to register for the chance to get access to the sale as a way to help block bots, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Register before 11:59 pm PT on Sunday, October 1 for the chance to receive a code for the sale.

You can register for the chance to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com at registration.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024



Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59… pic.twitter.com/ghV5kihLfU — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

Indianapolis Concert Info

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024



Register for access to tickets here: https://t.co/eL6uK8svzS pic.twitter.com/zIIa7B3Xwv — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group