Morgan Wallen Announces Stadium Concerts In Kansas City & Arlington

You can see Morgan’s One Night At A Time Tour on April 4th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

Morgan Wallen Announces One Night At A Time 2024 Tour

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again in 2024 for another round of stadium concerts. In 2024 you can see him at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 4th with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins.

Fans are being asked to register for the chance to get access to the sale as a way to help block bots, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Register before 11:59 pm PT on Sunday, October 1 for the chance to receive a code for the sale.

You can register for the chance to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com at registration.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen

Indianapolis Concert Info

