Spooky Fun in Green Country

Green Country offers lots of festivities and frights during Halloween season. We have your full list of places to check out if you are looking for something to do with you family.
Pumpkin Patches
- Annabelle’s Fun Farm - Open from September 23 to October 29 in Welch. The family-owned farm features a pumpkin patch, hay maze, and more.
- Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch - Opens September 23 in Bixby. Residents can purchase pumpkins, pet and feed animals, and more.
- Livesay Orchards Pumpkin Patch - Open September 30 to October 29 in Porter. This pumpkin patch includes a Pumpkin Playland, a hayride, and a unique corn maze design.
- Oh My Gourd Pumpkin Patch - Open from September 29 to November 3 in Glencoe. Families can enjoy pumpkin chunkin’, hay rides, a 40-foot slide, and more.
- Pleasant Valley Farms - Open daily in October in Sand Springs. Paired with country scenery, this pumpkin patch has pumpkins, hot cocoa, and a one-mile round-trip hayride.
- Pumpkin Town Farms - Open from September 23 to October 31 in Tulsa. The pumpkin patch features a five-acre maze and various pumpkins, gourds, and squash.
- Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch - Open from September 16 to October 31 in Shawnee.
- Stillwater Pumpkin Patch - Open from September 23 to October 31 in Stillwater. The pumpkin patch includes special activities and events such as live music, a children’s carnival, and a cornhole tournament.
- The Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Patch - Open from September 30 to October 29 in Bartlesville. Beyond the pumpkin patch, there will be a tractor-pulled hayride and sweet treats.
- The Patch at Sand Springs & Glenpool - Open daily in October in Sand Springs and Glenpool.
Family-friendly events and festivals
- 5th Annual Kids Creepy Brewery Crawl - October 25 in Tulsa. Brings families and local breweries together with a ‘who-done-it’ game and treat stops.
- 13th Annual Winter Squash & Pumpkin Festival - October 14-15 at Pleasant Valley Farms. There will be craft vendors, door prizes, food, and hayrides.
- Autumn in the Botanic Garden - September 21 to October 31 at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. The festival includes a pumpkin patch sponsor from Southwood Landscape & Garden Center.
- Autumn Frolic Festival - September 23 in Tulsa. Celebrate the Autumn Equinox with vendors, a magical kids zone area, and live performances.
- Autumn Star Indian Art Festival - October 7 in Kiefer. The art festival will be at Kiefer City Hall and have Native food, arts, and crafts.
- Beair Medical Group Trunk or Treat - October 31 in Tulsa. Families can participate in the medical group’s “trunk or treat” in its parking lot.
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Bash - October 21 at the Tulsa Botanic Gardens. There will be character meet and greets, a photo booth, games, trick-or-treat stations, a candy bar, and crafts.
- BOOFEST 2023 - October 21 in Bartlesville. No details have been released at this time.
- BooHaHa Parade & Event - October 21 in Tulsa. Known as “Oklahoma’s largest Halloween parade and event”, this celebration includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, and the parade itself.
- Boo at Case Park - October 29 at Case Park. The event is hosted by the Local Church Network and all proceeds will go toward Sand Springs Community Services.
- Carnival of Curiosities - October 31 in Collinsville City Plaza. This is an “all treats no tricks” event for people of all ages. There will be a costume parade, trick-or-treating, and carnival booths.
- Castle of Muskogee Halloween Festival - September 29 to October 28 at the Castle of Muskogee. Guests can experience outdoor and indoor thrills of various scare levels.
- Catoosa’s 21st Annual Hometown Halloween - October 31 in Catoosa. Catoosa Activity Center said the event is a “uniquely fantastic occasion” and will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in its parking lot.
- Choctaw Nation Harvest Carnival - October 13 in Tuskahoma. In the Arts and Crafts Building, there will be a costume contest, a haunted house, a movie presentation, and more.
- Coweta Fall Festival - September 14-16 in Coweta. Coweta’s 48th annual Fall Festival is a festival for all to enjoy with a parade, rides, funnel cakes, and giveaways.
- Día de los Muertos - November 3 in Tulsa. Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrates Latinx heritage by honoring loved ones who have passed away.
- Downtown Trick or Treat - October 31 in Guthrie. The Guthrie Chamber of Commerce presents this event for people of all ages to walk around and receive candy with most area businesses participating.
- Fall on the Farm - October 21 in Park Hill. Oklahomans can visit the farm and learn about 19th-century living patterns with demonstrations and stories.
- Fall Fest 2023 - October 7 in Owasso. Hosted by A New Leaf, Fall Fest will have plant offerings, music, games, treats, face painting, and more.
- Fall Fest at Southwood - September 23 at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center in Tulsa. The garden center will be hosting this event featuring locally made art, soaps, coffee, treats, and pumpkins.
- Fall Festival & Dick Tracy Celebration - October 7 in Pawnee. Features music, vendors, games, and Dick Tracy’s birthday celebration and parade.
- First Friday Karaoke - Halloween Edition - October 6-7 in Tulsa. Attendees are welcome to participate in karaoke and a costume contest.
- Hugo Pumpkin Festival - September 29 to October 30 in Hugo. Not only does it feature a pumpkin patch, Hay Mountain, and an obstacle course, this is the only pumpkin patch festival featuring elephants!
- Halloween Art Party! - October 7 in Skiatook. This family-friendly Halloween party includes bounce houses, face painting, games, and candy.
- Halloween Hoedown 2023 - October 28 at 181 Ranch. This event is family-friendly and features food trucks, entertainment, a petting zoo, and a small business-sponsored Candy Crawl. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door with ages 3 and under getting in for free.
- Halloween Night at the Museum - October 31, Halloween night, at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. Halloween Night at the Museum combines trick-or-treating with a visit to the museum.
- Halloween Night Party - October 27 in Wagoner. Hosted by Wagoner Candy Depot, this Halloween party is welcome for all ages and includes door prizes, a costume contest, a live DJ, and food.
- Hallow(themed) Party 2023 - October 28 in Bixby. The event will feature attractions such as carnival games, hay rides, pony rides, food trucks, and other fun activities.
- HallowZOOeen 2023 - October 20-22 and October 27-29 at the Tulsa Zoo. Enjoy some trick-or-treating fun at the zoo with added Goblin Stops, carnival games, and haunted train rides.
- Haunted Hill Halloween - October 13 at Chandler Park. There will be spooky games, a scavenger hunt to win candy, crafts, and a haunted hay ride.
- Hoot & Howl Camp-R-Treat - October 21 in Bernice. Family-friendly event with trick-or-treating and a campsite decorating contest.
- Howl-O-Ween 2023 - October 28 at Whiteside Park & Community Center. Four-legged friends and two-legged parents are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt for treats, a dog costume contest, and raffles.
- Jellystone Halloween Spooktacular Celebration - October 28 at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Keystone Lake. The event includes a costume contest, trunk or treat, food trucks, and a golf cart parade.
- Lost City Legends Fall Festival - October 7 at Chandler Park. It features live music, carnival games, and food trucks.
- Magick & Mischief Market - November 24-26 at John L. Rucker Warehouse in Tulsa. The market is for all ages and offers magical goods from local small businesses. Vendor, psychic reader, and food truck applications are still open.
- Mummy & Me Dance - October 21 at the Nienhuis Park Community Center in Broken Arrow. Women with children are invited to enjoy a night of dancing in their favorite Halloween costumes.
- Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival - September 30 to November 5 in Ramona. Visitors can enjoy games, rides, and activities outdoors.
- Okmulgee Pecan Festival - October 26-28 in Historic Downtown Okmulgee. This pecan festival includes arts, crafts, and food trucks.
- Owasso Harvest Festival & Pet Festival - October 14 at Redbud Festival Park. The festival is currently accepting applications for food and booth vendors.
- PhilBOO! - October 28 at the Philbrook Museum in Tulsa. Tulsans are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes and enjoy a night of treats. While the event is free, capacity is limited and entry tickets will need to be booked online.
- Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross - September 26 to November 4 in Claremore. Residents can celebrate fall with pumpkins, hayrides, and educational activities related to harvest.
- Pumpkin Town Halloween Fest - October 29-30 in Tulsa. There will be costume contests, trick-or-treating, and visits from popular movie characters.
- Robbers Cave Fall Festival - October 20-22 at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. The festival features over 200 arts and craft vendors, a Fall Foliage Cruise, and a custom and classic car and truck show.
- Safety Spooktacular - October 28 in Broken Arrow. Hosted by the Broken Arrow Police Department, this event aims to bring the community together for a big, fun block party that allows police and fire departments to engage with Broken Arrow residents.
- Sapulpa Spooktacular - October 28 in Sapulpa. Includes trails, treats, and a sensory hour for guests of all ages.
- SGM Harvest Festival - October 21 in Stigler. There will be live music, pumpkin painting and carving contests, an artisan market, food trucks, cooking and pie-eating competitions, and kids’ activities. Admission is free.
- Slide Into Fall - September 13 at ONEOK Field. This will be the final day game of the 2023 season. Families can enjoy a day of baseball, networking, food, and more.
- Sparky’s Spooktacular Trunk or Treat - October 21 in Tulsa at McClure Park. Families can play games, receive candy, and more.
- Spooky Hoops - October 14 at O’Brien Park in Tulsa. The event features a costume contest, a pumpkin carving contest, Halloween arts and crafts, and a 5th-7th grade basketball shootout.
- The Woodland Queen Fall Festival in Bristow - October 21 at the Bristow Public Library. There will be an indoor book sale, games, crafts, face painting, balloon art, food trucks, and a pet parade. The festival will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, you can call the Bristow librarians at 918-367-6562 or email them.
- Trick or Treat Main Street - Halloween night, October 31, in Jenks. Celebrate Halloween with an evening of treats, games, and more.
- Trunk or Treat - October 31 at Fellowship Bible Church in Tulsa. Families can enjoy trunks full of candy, hay rides, a photo booth, and a PS5 giveaway.
- Tulsa Comic Book Swap Halloween Horror Edition - October 29 in Glenpool. The event will host comic book artists and include comic book sales, trades, and purchases.
- Wild Heart Spook Trail - October 28 at Wild Heart Ranch. The trail will be well-lit and feature five Halloween-themed treat stations for children.
- Whiteside Park Community Center Halloween Carnival - October 27 at Whiteside Park Community Center in Tulsa. Activities include carnival games, a costume contest, and food trucks.
- Woolaroc Fall Trail Ride - September 9 at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve. People who register will cross over parts of the preserve not seen by the public and can enjoy dinner afterward.
- World Championship Punkin Chunkin on Route 66 - October 28 in Vinita. Festivities include flying pumpkins, arts and crafts, and entertainment.
Haunted houses, attractions, and tours
- Ghost Stories Candlelight Tours - October 28 at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. Guides lead guests through outdoor tours and share ghostly tales about Oklahoma.
- Haunted Pawnee - October 22 in Pawnee. This haunted history tour will be in Historic Downtown Pawnee and be an hour to an hour and a half long.
- Haunted Plantation - On September 30, October 1, 7-8, 12-15, 20-23, and 27-30 in Coweta. Features an interactive hayride, haunted mazes, games, movies, fire pits, food, and music.
- Haunted Trail - October 20-21 and 27-28 in Claremore. “Walk through the haunted woods”. Tickets are $15 each and cash only. Children five and under are not recommended.
- Hex House - September 22 to October 31 in Tulsa. Hex House, an intense multi-element walkthrough haunted attraction, was recently rated as one of the scariest haunted houses nationwide. Tickets are currently on sale online.
- Psycho Path Haunted Attraction - October 6-28 in Sperry. Psycho Path offers “Hollywood-caliber scenes and over 40 acres of wooded terror”. Tickets are available online.
- 2nd Saturday Tour | HAUNTED TULSA: The Arts District - October 14 at Guthrie Green in Tulsa. The walking tour allows residents to learn more about several historic buildings in the Tulsa Arts District and possible ghostly inhabitants. Tickets are available for purchase online.
- Spook Light - This attraction is open year-round and is located on East 50 Road in Peoria. Travelers from across the state and nation reported sightings of a flickering light appearing over the countryside of this area, and many can drive out to the spot to look for the “Spook Light”.
- Tulsa Spirit Tours - The Haunted Tulsa Bus Tour has tour dates from mid to late October and Haunted Pub Crawl has dates set for September 9, 23, and 29, October 12, and November 10 in Tulsa. The Haunted Bus Tour takes customers through the streets of Tulsa while telling ghost stories, urban legends, and a sorted history of the city. The Haunted Pub Crawl is a “spirit-filled” tour that includes ghost stories and alcoholic refreshments.
Adult activities
- ABGC Halloween Party - October 28 in Tulsa. Guests are encouraged to bring their “broomsticks and masks” to join the fun.
- Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics - Sessions can be booked on October 5, 12, and 26. The concert features spooky classics from “Thriller” by Michael Jackson to “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns.
- Crybaby Ink Spooky Special - The special will take place on October 28 at the Crybaby Ink tattoo studio in Tulsa. Details have not yet been shared.
- Dance of the Dead Vampire Ball - The ball will be held on October 28 in Tulsa. Guests are encouraged to arrive “dressed to impress” and can enjoy live entertainment, a costume contest, raffles, and a cash bar and food.
- Friday the 13th and Halloween Flash Bash! - October 13 at Anchor & Rose Tattoo Co. in Tulsa. Anchor & Rose Tattoo Co. is hosting a special deal and Halloween party simultaneously with pre-drawn flash designs starting at $50 and a costume contest with a $200 gift card as the grand prize. The event is pre-drawn flash only with a limit of two per person.
- Friday the 13th Jack-of-All HalloweenFest - Takes place on, yes, Friday, October 13, in Broken Arrow. People 18 and older can enjoy music, costume contests, bungee run, Halloween movies, and more.
- Friday the 13th Sparkles, Spirits, and Psychics - Friday, October 13, in Broken Arrow. Guests can enjoy wine, margaritas, displays of jewelry, and donation-based readings from psychic mediums-in-training.
- Girls Night at The Patch - October 7 at The Patch in Glenpool. Women can make their very own pumpkin flower arrangements with friends, drinks, and snacks.
- Halloween Pride Bingo - October 21 in Tulsa. The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center’s bingo night on October 21 will be Halloween-themed, featuring food, prizes, and entertainment. All proceeds will go toward funding Tulsa Pride 2024. Tickets are available online.
- Haunted Tulsa Cocktail Class at The Vault - October 19 at The Vault. Learn about the history of four “notoriously haunted” Tulsa sites with themed cocktails and horse d’oeuvres. Featured locations include The Hex House, Tulsa Little Theater, The Brady Mansion, and The Thomas Gilcrease House. This is for people 21 years old and older. Tickets are available online by using the access code COCKTAIL.
- Jack-Of-All Halloween Fest - October 13 in Broken Arrow. Includes inflatables, mechanical bull, contests, axe throwing, and more. This is an 18+ event.
- Oktoberfest - October 19-22 in Tulsa. This festival celebrates Bavarian culture with authentic German food, beer, arts, games, and more.
- Test N Tune & Midnight Drags Halloween Bash - October 21 in Tulsa. This will be the last Midnight Drags of the season.
- TFA Haunting Halloween Bash - October 21 in Tulsa. This frightful fundraiser features hors d’oeuvres, mocktails, dancing, and more to help benefit the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.
- Tulsa HBA Charitable Foundation - Boos & Booze Halloween Event - October 24 in Tulsa. This event is for adults 21 years old or older and will support the HBA Charitable Foundation and the Work Force Development Programs.
- Tulsa Official Halloween Bar Crawl - October 27-28 in Tulsa. The bar crawl consists of visiting several bars with unique Halloween drink specials, decor, and “spooky surprises”.
- Virtual Halloween Murder Mystery - October 27 held online. The virtual Halloween “whodunnit” is an interactive murder mystery where ticket holders will receive a character role ahead of time. Ages 18 and up are recommended for this event.
- Wicked Wolverine Halloween Bar Crawl - October 28 in Tulsa. Adults 21 and older can enjoy exploring participating venues at their leisure with exclusive drink and food specials.
©2023 Cox Media Group